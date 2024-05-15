Genealogy Society honors First Families

Pictured (left to right) are Ann Artrip, chairman of First Families program, with new First Families members Connie Meeker Schalinske, Stephanie Graham Zmuda, Donald Bowers and Dennis Bowers. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest Jim Stoner, of Fredericktown, portrays Johnny Appleseed at the First Families Luncheon. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

At its April 27 First Families Luncheon held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead, the Morrow County Genealogical Society (MCGC) recognized the accomplishments of five members who traced the early origins of their ancestors in Morrow County.

MCGC President Dan Rhodebeck introduced these new members who have proven 18 ancestors as they completed their research. In the 36 years of the Society of First Families, members have proven 762 ancestors.

New member Stephanie Graham Zmuda researched her ancestor William Feigley Jr., who came to Morrow County from Maryland in 1832 at the age of 21. Zmuda said much of her research was completed online. She commented that the online resources make research much easier and records more accessible. She suggested that many of the members who did research in the past had a much more difficult time without the availability of online records.

Other new First Families members included Dennis and Donald Bowers, who had ancestors with 14 family names included in the program. Much of the research for the family was done by Dennis’ wife Norah Bowers. Their First Families connections go back to 1808 with Jonathan Shaw, who erected the first log house in Morrow County in Westfield Township.

Bowers records state, “Jonathan Shaw St. was born in Bucks County, PA in 1787. He traded for 400 acres of military land in what is now Westfield Township and started with his family for Ohio in about 1804. Due to Indian troubles, he could not locate on his land and accordingly settled on a farm near Columbus. While there he married Ruth Welch. In 1808, Jonathan split off 100 acres and erected the first log house in Morrow County. He cleared and improved his farm and remained there for 44 years. His second residence was a hewed log house and in 1832 he manufactured brick and built a substantial brick home. He was a Whig in his political views and served as Justice of the Peace for 20 years. He was a soldier of the War of 1812, a Free-will Baptist and buried in Shawtown Cemetery in 1857.”

Connie Meeker Schalinske, who now lives in Columbus, spoke of being baptized at Trinity Church in Mount Gilead. She researched Gale, Bachelder and Crawford ancestors. She noted the name Bachelder originated in England with the Rev. Steven Bachelder. She found the Bachelder name’s meaning was simply “an educated single man” and not a German name as her father had guessed.

Barbara S. Jones Simmons is a Florida resident who researched ancestors Sarah C. Haldeman Bender and George Bender, who moved to Ohio in 1840. She was unable to attend the event.

The program’s guest speaker was Jim Stoner, who entertained the audience with a convincing portrayal of John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed. In keeping with the Johnny Appleseed theme, Marilyn Weiler displayed books and memorabilia from her years teaching first grade.

Stoner brought Chapman’s story to life as he told about the pioneer’s encounters and experience with the Shawnee, Wyandot, and Delaware tribes in Ohio.

As Stoner paced across the stage in bare feet, one could imagine the simple life Chapman lived as he cleared forests and sowed apple seeds, first on his own land and then distributing seeds to other pioneers. He spoke of Chapman’s eccentric behavior, which made settlers sometimes label him as crazy.

Along with apple seeds, Chapman often gave out religious tracts from his Swedenborgian church. He was known as a storyteller and gentle person.

Stoner explained how Chapman gathered his apple seeds from leftover mash at cider presses in western Pennsylvania and carried seeds into Ohio, Indiana and Canada. In the 1800s, most of the apples were used for the purpose of making cider, which was one of the main beverages for pioneers. Chapman would settle in a spot, sell the land to other settlers, and move on to more undeveloped land.

Rhodebeck noted the Morrow County Genealogical Society is celebrating its 47th year in 2024. To obtain membership in First Families of Morrow County, one must prove a direct ancestor resided in Morrow County as of 1850. Rhodebeck thanked the First Families Committee: Ann Artrip, Donna Ufferman, Howard Black, and Janet Rhodebeck.

For more information about ancestry and genealogy is available at www.morrowcountygenealogy.org.

The society’s next meeting, which will take place from 2-4 p.m. on May 18, will feature speaker Janet Rhodebeck on “My Civil War Hero: Tom Moon’s Full Life.” Rhodebeck is a descendant of Corporal Moon. The meeting will be held in the Mount Gilead Public Annex meeting room.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].