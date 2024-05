Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 15

• Division II track and field district meet at Westerville South, 3:15 p.m.

• Division III track and field district meet at Westerville North, 3:30 p.m.

• Cardington or Fredericktown at Newark Catholic, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Madison Plains or Northridge at Highland, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead or Pleasant at Fairbanks, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

• Millersport or Madison Christian at Northmor, Division IV baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

• Division II track and field district meet at Westerville South, 9 a.m.

• Division III track and field district meet at Westerville North, 9 a.m.

Monday, May 20

• Division IV baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

• Division III baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

* As of deadline, the date and time for Division III district finals in softball had not been announced, but will be posted online when that information becomes available.