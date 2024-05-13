MG claims third straight baseball win on Friday

Staff Report

Mount Gilead made it three wins in a row in baseball on Friday when the Indians defeated Northridge 3-1.

Cameron Vickers had a double and single in the win, while Hayden Somerlot contributed two singles. Cole Fricke earned the win. He went the distance, striking out nine and walking two, while pitching a four-hitter.

Cardington Pirates

On Friday, Cardington dropped a 14-4 decision at home to Elgin.

Wyatt Wade cracked a double for the Pirates, while Fisher Schuman had three singles and Wyatt Denney, Denton Garrison and A.J. Hall all added two singles. Schuman also was the pitcher of record. He, Cadin Dewitt and Evan Marquis combined to give up 11 hits and five walks, while striking out three.

The Pirates would bounce back on Saturday with an 8-6 home win over Lucas.

The team picked up seven hits in the contest, including a double by Garrison. James Fiant was the winning pitcher. He teamed with Merek McClure and Hall to strike out six, walk three and give up nine hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor topped visiting Colonel Crawford 1-0 on Friday thanks to a run scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Golden Knights got five singles in their win, while Grant Bentley pitched a two-hit shutout to earn the decision. He struck out eight.

