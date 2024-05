Staff Report

On Friday, Highland fell at Ontario 9-4 in a regular season contest.

Kate Clements had a double and single for Highland and Maddy Stuckman also recorded a double. Two singles were added by Nikki Bennett. Lydia Shaffer was the pitcher of record. She and Kelsey Munday combined to give up 14 hit and six walks, while striking out one.

