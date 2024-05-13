Village, students team up on Arbor Day

Village of Mount Gilead officials are pictured with Tri-Rivers Career Center students outside the Morrow County Correctional Facility and Sheriff’s Office. In honor of Arbor Day on April 26, the group cleaned up the grounds around the facility and the Morrow County Dog Shelter. A tree was also planted at the shelter. Courtesy | Village of Mount Gilead The Village of Mount Gilead conducted a tree planting in honor of Arbor Day on April 26 with students from Tri-Rivers Career Center on their volunteer Day. The tree was planted at the Morrow County Dog Shelter. Pictured (left to right) alongside the tree are Morrow County Director of Operations Jamie Brucker, Mayor Donna Carver and Mount Gilead Village Administrator Derek Allen. Courtesy | Village of Mount Gilead

