Just over a mile northwest of Mount Gilead, a transformation is quietly underway. What was once a typical parcel of agricultural terrain is now on its way to a vibrant wetland preserve.

Long-time farmer and active community member Virgil Staley has spent nearly two years working with the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) to transform 40 acres of his land into a new ecosystem that will support wildlife, provide a space for biological study, and create a beautiful environment for Staley, his family, and the community to enjoy.

Staley’s journey began a few short years ago as he looked for a viable retirement plan.

“I’ve got a terminal case of old age,” Staley said. “This is a way that I can financially afford to slow down and still have access to things.” In exchange for allowing the state to convert his land, Staley will receive a yearly compensation.

Staley has been an active member of the community since moving to the 62-acre Faith Farms in 1959. First, he served as a teacher at Galion High School for nearly 31 years, and later, he became a Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education member for another 16 years. He retired from the school board in January of this year.

A few short years ago, Staley learned about a program which would allow him to convert a portion of his land into wetlands, providing both an environmental benefit and a source of income for Staley. In a way, both the land and the farmer are retiring.

“The environmental wetland project takes the place of habitat and wetlands that these big factories destroy,” Staley said. “Like down at (state Route) 61 and (Interstate) 71, the big Family Dollar warehouse and where Intel is building down there – when they destroy any kind of habitat then they have to replace it. And that’s what this is.”

The Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program (WRRSP) provides an avenue for land owners to transform their properties into diverse ecosystems, providing habitats for various species dependent on these types of environments. Environments like the wetlands have the added benefit of improving overall water quality and reducing flooding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Projects must meet a series of qualifications in order to be eligible for the funding. Primarily, it must be possible to restore the land to a “Category 3” status wetland. For example, streams or other aquatic resources must be brought back to a level which promotes a healthy habitat for animals.

Staley said it took about one year for all the appropriate agencies to approve the project and complete the necessary paperwork involved.

The WRRSP typically receives around $15 million annually for these transformation projects. Staley’s 40-acre transformation has taken nearly $3 million.

“It’s all private funds,” Staley said. “There’s some money, like the Army Corp of Engineers, that they get paid by the Army. It comes from those warehouses and Intel that have to replace (habitats).”

Transformation began with some destruction.

“They were here for 10 weeks with three big backhoes – what I call track hoes or excavators – two big dump trucks, a bull dozer,” Staley recounts. “I talked to the one guy, he was delivering fuel, they were here for 10 weeks and they were using 200 gallons of diesel a week.”

Providing a healthy habitat means that invasive or noxious plant life needs to be removed. Workers began altering the landscape by removing the existing plant life. Until new vegetation can establish itself, the EPA places dead logs and piles of brush to provide a shelter for wildlife and encourage a healthy biome.

“Those (logs) are for birds to roost on, and they brought semi loads of logs in. All those little piles of brush are for wildlife and that kind of thing,” Staley said, indicating large logs standing upright across the property.

The most significant change to Staley’s property, however, was the river.

“This used to go straight down through there … now they got it winding back and forth,” Staley said of the main creek running across the property.

What began as a small, straight creek running under the road that borders Staley’s farm is now a winding creek that joins with two other tributaries to form a larger stream. This eventually connects to the Olentangy River, which joins with the Scioto River.

In the final large step of the program, the USACE visited Staley’s property last week to plant around $250,000 worth of trees. These new plants range in size from just a few inches tall to a couple feet high, depending on variety.

After a few years, when the trees have had a chance to establish themselves, the EPA will return to thin out the crowded rows of trees. The forest is purposefully over-planted – expecting that some will die from disease, weather conditions or animals.

While the wetland is establishing itself, EPA representatives will visit to ensure it remains healthy. However, as time goes on, fewer visits will be necessary. The new ecosystem will be helpful to researchers by providing opportunities to study soil samples and wildlife.

When asked about his reasons for turning the land into a new habitat for wildlife, Staley explained that he “didn’t really have use of (the land).”

“(The wetlands are) made for the environment, and it’s made for wildlife.”

