In 1986, the Little Prides & Joys Mothers’ Club founded the Mount Gilead Clothes Closet to provide free winter clothing for needy Morrow County school children in grades K-12. This season marked the 38th year of service to the county.

Over the past seven Saturdays, club members and 30 community volunteers donated their time to assist with Saturday appointments. During individually scheduled appointments, 408 pairs of pants and tops, 680 pairs of socks and underwear, as well as 136 winter coats, hats, and gloves were selected by children.

Over the years, county individuals, organizations, and churches have generously donated to assist the club in purchasing apparel for each season. One hundred percent of donations benefit local school children.

Monetary donations can be made to the Mt. Gilead Clothes Closet, which is classified as a 501(C) (3) organization, by mailing checks to Lois Weaston, treasurer of the Mt. Gilead Clothes Closet, at BMV, 15 E. High St., Mount Gilead, Ohio, 43338.

Submitted by Cathy Oyster, president of Little Prides & Joys Mothers’ Club.