Highland fifth grade students in a Lifewise class work on a project with Lifewise teacher Aaron Beacom. The classes are held on Wednesdays at Bridge of Faith Ministry Center in Sparta. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest This bus transports students from Highland Elementary School for Lifewise classes to Bridge of Faith Ministry Center in Sparta. The bus was purchased from the Highland Local School District by the Lifewise program. School district funds are not used for the bus expenses or any costs of the Lifewise program. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Lifewise Academy, described as “Bible based character education,” is being introduced in all four public school districts in Morrow County this year. The program is privately funded with no fees for the children and no costs to the school districts or taxpayers. The program is held in churches offsite during school release time.

The Sentinel was invited by Highland Local Schools to observe students and teachers in the district’s Lifewise program at the Bridge of Faith Ministry Center in Sparta on Oct. 11. The word “respect” was the character-building word of the day, with the Bible story and activities centered around showing respect to others.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students heard the story of Adam and Eve on a video provided by the Lifewise curriculum. The teacher working with the first graders was Gloria Dean, who reviewed the word “gratitude” from the previous week’s lesson. Several children raised their hands to tell how they had shown gratitude at home or in school over the past few days.

For the current lesson, which focused on respect, Dean talked about the way individuals need to look at all persons with respect because everyone is made in the image of God. Students were very engaged with activities and the class, which was about 35 minutes long. Dean said she often gets thoughtful questions from the students like the little girl who asked, “Should we be killing animals?”

Highland’s Lifewise Academy Director David Chovan said there are now 155 students enrolled in the Highland program. Parents “opt into” the program for their child. Teachers at Highland Lifewise Academy are Aaron Beacom, of the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, and Gloria Dean, who also teaches Lifewise Academy classes at Mount Gilead and Northmor. Dean’s bachelor’s degree is in Christian ministry, and she has worked at many church camps and with youth ministry programs.

Chovan said teachers are paid at the rate of public school substitute teachers and their pay, like the supplies, bus expense, and any other costs of the program are paid by Lifewise through donations and local churches who support the program.

Several volunteers from community churches work with the teachers and students to keep the classroom lessons running smoothly. They also help with crafts and activities as well as riding the bus the half mile from the Bridge of Faith Ministry Center where the program is held in Sparta, to the Highland Elementary School. Students attend Lifewise during special release times such as physical education or music so as not to miss academic class time.

Local volunteer Ginny West said the program is fun and positive for the children.

“You can see the light bulb turn on as children learn and think about the Bible stories,” West said. “Some children have had some religious education through church, for others it’s completely new.”

A folder goes home with papers about the lesson to share with parents and family. They get a stamp when they bring back the folder each week, and prizes are given after they get several stamps.

Beacom sees the program as a “wonderful thing and an answer to prayer.” He said it encourages kids to treat classmates and family with respect and to apply good character traits in life.”

Highland’s program began this fall with classes held on Wednesdays for kindergarten through fifth grade. Classes through eighth grade are planned to begin in January 2024.

The Northmor Local School District also began the Lifewise program this fall with classes held at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ with students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The Cardington-Lincoln School District is planning to incorporate the Lifewise program into its curriculum next year.

Mount Gilead Superintendent Zack Howard said Lifewise Bible Education Program fits into their board policy on release time for religious education. The district’s program is scheduled to begin Oct. 27 at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ in easy walking distance for students from the elementary school. It will take place on Fridays during “specials” rotations for physical education/gym, art, music and media center.

“Our students will not miss regular class time, and they will still have the opportunity to attend all specials weekly in addition to Lifewise,” said Howard, who added no district funds will be devoted to Lifewise. Parents/guardians of Park Avenue Elementary students can opt their students into the program.

Chovan noted how Lifewise adheres to federal, state, and local laws and policies. Students attend classes away from the school because of the necessity to keep public schools and religious institutions separate. The program is non-denominational and focuses on the central message of the Bible. He points to Ohio Lifewise programs in Wayne County, which have been in existence for several years. They have seen a positive impact in student behavior as well as benefits for families, churches and the community.

More information about the program can be found at www.lifewiseacademy.org.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.