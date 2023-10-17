Highland setter Larsen Terrill taps the ball over the net to Whitehall in her team’s 3-0 win in their Division II playoff opener Monday night. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Highland’s postseason run in volleyball got out to a great start on Monday when the Scots hosted Whitehall in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

The Scots jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first set and never looked back in winning by scores of 25-3, 25-9 and 25-7.

“It’s early; it’s the first round,” said head coach Rob Terrill. “That’s what we were just talking about. Usually we play this one. You can take a bye, but we play it because in this case, we got 14 kids in. Get some kids that have never played varsity before on the floor and try a different line-up.”

Terrill looked at being able to play his full bench as important. Due to the team’s usual tough non-conference schedule, as well as being challenged by many MOAC opponents, he hadn’t had as many opportunities to do that.

“We’ll have 10 lettermen going into next year because we only lose our two seniors, so we have a lot of lettermen to come back next year,” he said. “So it’s key to get in those last three kids who’ve only been playing JV. This gave them a chance to play varsity. This adds to our depth. They went into positions that they knew where to play. It just gives us the opportunity to switch some things in and out, and in case an injury comes up, we can just plug and play.”

The Scots did that with success against Whitehall. Playing without junior All-Ohioan Kameron Stover in the match, they jumped out to a fast start, opening with a defensive point and 15 straight served by Savanna Sanborn to open a commanding lead. After Whitehall scored three straight to make it a 16-3 contest, Highland scored on defense again and finished the first set behind eight straight serves for points from Camryn Miller.

Highland then opened the second set with six straight scored by Larsen Terrill followed by three from Sanborn in taking a 10-2 lead. Terrill would score six more points late in the set as the Scots cruised to a 2-0 lead in the match.

Whitehall kept things close in the early going of the third set. However, leading 5-4, Highland would score on defense and then got two points from Kendal Kline and eight from MaKaylee Merckling to open a double-digit lead on their way to finishing the sweep.

Coach Terrill noted that Whitehall has played a lot of tough competition this year and played his squad better than the scores indicated.

“Whitehall returned a lot — they took some swings, they put the ball in play,” he said. “They didn’t make a lot of errors. We didn’t get a ton of aces. Usually, we’ve gotten to this round before and we’re getting 25-27 aces and we didn’t have that many. They did a good job keeping the ball off the floor. They’re not a typical city school because they’re in a league with Buckeye Valley, Bexley and Grandview, so they don’t play a city schedule. They’ve been playing some pretty tough teams — Buckeye Valley is one of the top teams in the state right now — so they came in and challenged us and we appreciate that.”

Larsen Terrill tallied six kills and five aces in the match. Mia Stanco recorded eight kills, while both Logan Bradley and Reagan Maibach added five and Addie Mullins finished with four. Both Miller and Sanborn tallied four aces.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS