The Highland volleyball team earned the second seed in Division II of the Central District. The Lady Scots will start their tournament on Monday, Oct. 16, at home against Whitehall-Yearling at 6 p.m.

In Division III, Cardington will have their first game at home against Northridge on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest will play Northmor on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m.

Mount Gilead will start on the road in Division IV. The Indians will take on fourth-seeded Fisher Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m.

Highland’s soccer teams also found out their tournament opponents. The Lady Scots will open at home against River Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The boys’ team will play at Buckeye Valley on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.