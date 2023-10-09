Mount Gilead’s Will Baker won the boys’ race at the Marion Harding Invitational on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Magi Hallabrin runs for Cardington on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Pictured above is Highland’s Riley Matthews in action from Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Dane Creswell ran for Northmor Saturday at the Marion Harding Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Mount Gilead’s boys’ cross country team placed second out of 21 teams at the Marion Harding Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians finished with 99 points to only finish behind Lexington, who had 57. Will Baker won the race with a time of 15:42.6, while Parker Bartlett was third in 16:06.4 and Owen Hershner took 12th in 16:30.1. Tommy Emberg ran 40th in 17:13.9, while Nolan Hershner placed 49th in 17:28.7. Nathan Smith was 62nd in 17:56.8 and Collin Gabriel placed 73rd in 18:02.7.

Highland finished 14th in the meet with 379 points. Matthew Miller placed 29th in 16:56.6 and Brendan Lester took 44th in 17:19.7. Henry Spence claimed 112th in 17:19.7, Colton Clarkson ran 121st in 18:52.8 and Ethan Harmon placed 123rd in 18:56.2. Brody Bonecutter claimed 130th place in 19:14.2, while Daniel Grandstaff took 134th in 19:18.6.

Also, Konner Blaney was 137th, Grant Jennings was 138th and Jett Black was 153rd.

Taking 15th with 393 points was Northmor. David Blunk took 48th place in 17:25.7 to pace the team, while Thomas Keen was 90th in 18:15.6 and Owen Yunker finished 91st in 18:17. Vinton Naylor claimed 102nd in 18:25.6 and Levi Hunter ran 103rd in 18:26.7. Griffin Healea placed 118th in 18:51.1, while Bryce Cooper finished 118th in 18:51.1.

Also, Dane Creswell was 125th, Elliot Wall was 144th and Carter Thomas was 174th.

Cardington took 18th with 499 points. Aidan Reitmire led the team by finishing 30th in 16:58.4. Luke Visconti took 96th in 18:19.2 and Brayden Rammelsburg placed 161st with a time of 20:22. Riley Patterson took 167th in 20:49, Brandon Hughes finished 168th in 20:58.2, Danny Townsend took 187th in 23:40.2 and Thor Kovacs was 191st in 26:41.8.

In the girls’ race, Mount Gilead took ninth out of 20 teams with 264 points to pace the county teams. Kimberly Staley finished in 14th place with a time of 20:16.8. Placing 67th was Danielle Pohlkotte with a time of 22:16.3. She was followed by Haley Pfeifer, who was 69th in 22:16.7. Ava Baker was 69th in 22:22.1 and Sophie Mosher took 70th in 22:26.9. Natalie Jagger ran 97th in 23:11.4 and Adriana Hershner placed 118th in 24:12.

Northmor placed 10th with 284 points. Natalie Hunter placed 24th in 20:44.7 and Ryann Brinkman ran 48th in 21:39.3 for the Golden Knights. Maizy Brinkman took 75th in 22:34.5, while Haylee Walker placed 79th in 22:41.1 and Elizabeth Ruhl finished 85th in 22:55.1. Macie Witherall claimed 92nd in 23:04.4 and Shelby Cooper took 101st in 23:21.1.

Also, Katie Statler was 114th and Hannah Kanagy was 145th.

Highland was 17th with 404 points. Kindylle Mallow took 52nd place in 21:47.4, while Riley Matthews ran 59th in 21:59.7. Morgan Snider finished 107th in 23:41 and Katelyn Schade took 112th in 23:52.9. Abbie Pruett finished 124th in 24:19.9, Allison Minkos claimed 153rd in 26:41 and Audrey Weaver went 158th in 27:07.6.

Also, Elizabeth Beck was 161st.

Cardington did not have a full team, but a pair of individuals placed highly. Magi Hallabrin finished 21st in 20:37.7 and Gracie Meade placed 41st in 21:28.1.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS