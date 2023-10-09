Staff Report

Highland would defeat Clear Fork in a road match on Thursday by scores of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-8.

Kameron Stover tallied 19 kills in the win, while Larsen Terrill recorded 26 assists and eight kills. Camryn Miller contributed 17 digs and four aces and MaKaylee Merckling added 13 digs and three aces. Also, Savanna Sanborn had 15 digs and three aces.

The Scots then picked up a big non-league win over Bishop Hartley on Saturday. Against the sixth-ranked team in Division II, the 18-3 Scots, who are ranked 12th in Division II, picked up a 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-16 decision.

Terrill recorded 26 assists, 14 kills, 15 digs and three aces in the win. Stover picked up 20 kills, 21 digs and six aces, while Miller finished with 16 digs, 12 assists and five aces. Sanborn contributed 15 digs and Merckling had 12. Also, Reagan Maibach added four kills.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at Fredericktown on Thursday by scores of 26-28, 10-25 and 17-25.

Maggie Brewer recorded eight kills and 13 digs in the match, while Hannah James finished with four blocks. Lizzie Erlsten tallied 18 kills and 12 digs. Also, Kallie Wright picked up 12 digs and Jillian Zeger had 10.

The team lost to Buckeye Central on Saturday by scores of 13-25, 14-25 and 13-25. Brewer, James and Layla Castle all had five kills, with Brewer also recording eight digs. Wright also had eight digs and Erlsten finished with 19 assists.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, Cardington suffered a 14-25, 18-25 and 20-25 loss to visiting Shekinah Christian.

Lily Clark finished with nine kills, three blocks and seven digs. Madison Caulkins recorded six blocks, while Abby Ufferman had 23 assists and nine digs. Rylee Donkin had 13 digs, Lundyn Blevins had 11 and Autumn Holt picked up seven.

