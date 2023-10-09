The Highland football team lost a heartbreaker on Friday when visiting River Valley came back to edge the Scots 38-37.

The two teams played evenly in the first half, with the Scots (4-4, 1-4 in the MOAC) trailing 14-13 after the first quarter before going on to take a 23-21 advantage by halftime. In the first quarter, Kolton Stover hit Kadyn Reichenbach for a 70-yard touchdown pass and also ran the ball in from 12 yards out. Dane Nauman scored on a one-yard dive in the second quarter.

Nauman would add runs of 10 and 44 yards for touchdowns in the third quarter as the Scots increased their lead to a 37-21 count. River Valley would get a touchdown to make it a 10-point game going into the fourth. After getting a field goal to close within a 37-30 margin, the Vikings would score a late touchdown and then scored on a two-point conversion to finish in front by a one-point margin.

Stover completed 18-of-26 passes for 304 yards, with Reichenbach catching seven passes for 165 yards and Zach Church adding eight receptions for 113. Nauman tallied 112 yards on the ground, while Stover also ran for 45.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington football suffered a road loss to Loudonville by a 49-0 margin to fall to 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in KMAC play.

The Pirates trailed 21-0 at the half and were then outscored 28-0 over the final 24 minutes in suffering the defeat.

