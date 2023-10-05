CARDINGTON — The end of every home Pirate football game of the 1970s and 1980s featured a trip to the American Legion for the 5th Quarter where families, fans, and athletic supporters chatted about the week’s game and the team’s season.

“It was a time to unwind after the week, talk about the game, enjoy company, eat a fried bologna sandwich, and have a cold beer,” said Ann Goodman, an attendee of the original 5th Quarter. The members of the American Legion during those two decades were the organizers behind the event. She continued, “Not only was it after home football games, but sometimes we would gather after the basketball games in the winter.”

Dick King and Horsey McClenathan were two of the organizers of the original 5th Quarter.

This year, the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association is bringing back the 5th Quarter for one night only from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 13, at the Cardington American Legion. The Legion Hall is located at 307 Park Ave., Cardington.

The association’s executive committee, led by President Quinn Maceyko, class of 2018, has been planning the events this summer in hopes of beginning a new fall fundraiser for the organization’s scholarship fund. The members of the committee are Vice President Gary Ebert, class of 1968; Secretary-Treasurer Darlene (Ebert) Wallace, class of 1966; Vena (Underwood) Counts, class of 1973; Jackie (Breckner) Meyers, class of 1993; Sue Klingel, class of 1979; Lindsey (Robinson) Radcliff, class of 2006; and Dr. Julie Kenney, class of 1991.

In coordination with the high school’s events for the week, Cardington-Lincoln High School will celebrate its 77th homecoming on Oct. 13 prior to its football game against the Fredericktown Freddies.

Kings Krossing Food Truck, run by the children of the late Dick King, will be at the event serving meals to attendees. The menu features shredded chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, macaroni salad, and much more.

The Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association will be selling all drinks where pop and water are each $1 and drink tickets for other beverages will be available for purchase at $3 for one ticket or $10 for four tickets. This is a $5 cover charge that will serve as a donation to the scholarship fund in addition to the proceeds made off of the drinks. Music will be played from the hits of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. A 50/50 raffle will take place, and silent auction items will be up for bid.

For more information, contact the Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association via its Facebook page, email at [email protected], or call/text Maceyko at 419-834-3272.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.