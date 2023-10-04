Both Northmor cross country teams finished second to Fredericktown in Tuesday’s Crestline Invitational.

In the boys’ meet, the Golden Knights scored 47 points, while the Freddies had 32 in a 13-team meet. In the seven-team girls’ meet, Northmor had 56, while Fredericktown tallied 38.

The Northmor girls were paced by Kate Lehman, who was fourth in 20:51.78, and Ryann Brinkman, who took fifth in 21:19.01. Elizabeth Ruhl claimed 21st in 22:50.58 and Haylee Walker ran 27th in 23:12.43. Natalie Hunter was 31st in 23:26.32, Macie Witherall took 33rd in 23:45.73 and Maizy Brinkman placed 34th in 24:03.26.

Also, Katie Statler was 39th, Shelby Cooper was 44th, Sarah Ambroise was 52nd, Hannah Kanagy was 59th and Harley Barler was 61st.

Cardington had two girls compete at Crestline. Magi Hallabrin finished third in 20:46.07, while Gracie Meade took ninth in 21:43.62.

For Gilead Christian, Seraiah Campbell placed 10th in 21:51.81. Allyson Green was 43rd in 25:08.13 and Aryanna Green took 57th in 26:40.88.

Ryan Lehman took first overall in the boys’ meet for Northmor. His time was 16:48.96. David Blunk took fourth in 17:17.66. Thomas Keen claimed 13th in 18:24.94, while Vinton Naylor ran 15th in 18:26.2 and Levi Hunter took 19th in 18:47.81. Dane Creswell was 22nd with a time of 19:04.39 and Owen Yunker took 24th in 19:14.45.

Also, Bryce Cooper was 26th, Griffin Healea was 40th, Elliot Wall was 42nd, Carter Thomas was 41st and Anthony Scheibe was 60th.

Cardington was ninth in the meet. Aidan Reitmire claimed seventh place in 17:39.3. Riley Patterson took 66th in 21:09.77, Brandon Elliot-Hughes claimed 68th in 21:12.13 and Brayden Rammelsberg finished 69th in 21:12.32. Danny Townsend went 93rd in 23:39.01 and Thor Kovacs placed 99th in 24:38.83.

The Gilead Christian boys placed 12th. Joseph Bossard placed 54th in 20:33.04 to lead the team. Nathan Bossard finished 65th in 21:09.10, while Jackson Keller ran 79th in 21:54.21. Also, Timothy Jeane took 111th in 27:22.03 and Maxwell Keller placed 114th in 28:27.65.

