The Highland volleyball team earned a sweep of host River Valley Tuesday.

The Scots topped their MOAC opponents by scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-17 in improving to 10-2 in conference play and 16-3 overall. Kameron Stover tallied 24 kills, 12 digs, four aces and four blocks in the match. Larsen Terrill contributed 34 assists, 10 kills and four aces; while Camryn Miller added 21 digs and seven assists. Mia Stanco had four kills and five blocks, Addie Mullins finished with five kills and Reagan Maibach tallied four kills. Also, MaKaylee Merckling picked up 11 digs.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington claimed another win in the KMAC Tuesday, defeating visiting East Knox by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18.

Lily Clark finished with 13 kills, six aces and 10 digs. Madison Caulkins added six blocks in the match, while Abby Ufferman tallied 30 assists. Also, Lundyn Blevins had 13 digs and Rylee Donkin added 11.

