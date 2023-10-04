Pictured are members of the 2023 Cardington-Lincoln Homecoming Court. Back row (left to right): Rylee Donkin, junior; Zane Everly, senior; Jason Bockbrader, senior; Lane Hughes; senior, Dezzeray Mooney; freshman; and Haylee Stainer, sophomore; front row: Autumn Holt, senior; Abby Ufferman; senior; and Kayla Hughes, senior. Courtesy | Kirsten Ebert Pictured are the first graders who are members of the Cardington-Lincoln Junior Homecoming Court. They are (left to right) Lillian Kovacs, Calleigh Handley and Khyree Sexton-Coats. Courtesy | Morgan Gompf

Cardington-Lincoln High School’s 77th Homecoming is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, on the Merle Fisher Football Field. The celebration will feature the introduction of the court’s attendants, the crowning of a new king and queen, and a dance following the conclusion of the evening’s football game against the visiting Fredericktown Freddies. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Kirsten Ebert, history teacher and Spirit Club advisor, is leading the coordination of the week’s festivities. The dance will take place in the high school cafeteria beginning approximately at 9 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m. The cost for students and their guests to attend is $5. “DJ Jazzy” John Brehm, band and choir teacher, will serve as the disc jockey.

The retiring king and queen are Ayden Plowman and Ella Struck. Plowman is attending The Ohio State University at Marion and pursuing a degree in computer science. Struck is a student at Ohio University and studying to become a high school vocal music teacher. The junior homecoming court for the ceremony is Calleigh Handley, Lillian Kovacs and Khyree Sexton-Coats. All junior homecoming court members are in the first grade at Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School. Calleigh will be carrying the queen’s crown and sash. Lillian will be carrying the queen’s flowers. The king’s crown and sash will be carried by Khyree.

Candidates for the 2023 Cardington-Lincoln High School Homecoming queen are Abby Ufferman, Autumn Holt and Kayla Hughes. The king candidates are Jason Bockbrader, Zane Everly and Lane Hughes. All king and queen candidates are seniors.

Ufferman is the daughter of Mike and Ashlie Ufferman. She participates in volleyball, softball and yearbook. She has been awarded the Pirate Award and Honorable Mention All-KMAC for softball. Ufferman enjoys going to Dunkin’ with her friends, shopping, and hanging out with her boyfriend. She is being escorted by Bockbrader, who is the son of Brent and Tolly Bockbrader. He is active in golf, basketball, track, band, !mprov, FFA, drama club and National Honor Society. Bockbrader has received his academic letter, athletic letters for several sports, band letter, and has been recognized with a 4-H project at the state fair. His hobbies include disc golf and listening and playing music.

Holt, daughter of Chad and Mandy Holt, plays volleyball, bowls, is a member in FFA, and has been a member of the prom committee. She has lettered in volleyball and bowling. She has held the office of assistant treasurer and currently holds the office of student advisor in the Cardington FFA Chapter. Holt enjoys showing pigs at the annual county fair, shopping, and hanging out with her friends. She is being escorted by Everly. He is the son of Matt Everly and Amanda Reichardt. Everly has been class treasurer and class president and held the office of treasurer and now president of the FFA. He participates in football, bowling, Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Spanish Club, Spirit Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir, and drama club. Everly is a member of NHS and leads the organization’s efforts for blood drives with the Red Cross. He loves to travel and participate in school activities that involve FFA.

The last pairing for king and queen candidates are siblings. Kayla Hughes and Lane Hughes are the daughter and son of Mary Hughes. Kayla is a cheerleader and plays in the school band. She is also vice president of the senior class and vice president of the FFA chapter. She is a member of NHS, drama club, yearbook and 4-H. Kayla has been awarded the reserve high-point FFA member and received her varsity letters. Her hobbies include reading and going to the Cardington Cafe. Her escort, brother Lane, has been active in football, wrestling, FFA, drama club, and 4-H. He also is a trapshooter and an eagle scout. Lane also attends the Tri-Rivers Career Center and is in their welding program. He has earned his varsity and academic letters. Lane’s hobbies are working on cars and other vehicles and traveling.

The court attendants for the ceremony are Rylee Donkin, Haylee Stainer and Dezzeray Mooney.

Donkin, the daughter of Dave and Ashlee Donkin, is a junior. She is a member of the volleyball team, cheerleading squad, FFA chapter, and drama club. Rylee currently serves as the FFA’s assistant treasurer. Her outside interests include reading and cooking. She will be escorted by her fellow classmate, AJ Brehm, the son of John and Natalie Brehm.

Stainer is a Cardington sophomore and the daughter of Dan and Robyn Stainer. She is a cheerleader, a member of yearbook, and participates in spirit club. She has been awarded the most improved award for cheerleading last school year. Stainer enjoys traveling and reading. She will be escorted by Brennen Marks, son of Valerie Greenawalt, a fellow sophomore.

Mooney is the freshman attendant for the evening. She is the daughter of Neal and Brandace Mooney. She is involved in volleyball, track, dance, band and FFA. Her hobbies include raising and caring for her rabbit, traveling, reading and photography. She will be escorted by her freshman classmate, David Ireland, the son of Michael and Mary Joy Ireland.

The Cardington-Lincoln FFA Alumni will be sponsoring the chapter’s annual Fall BBQ fundraiser before the football game. The meal contains pork loins, cheesy potatoes, applesauce/coleslaw, roll, dessert and a drink. Tickets are being sold for $8 currently and will be $10 at the door on Oct. 13. Please contact advisor Erin Wollett if you would like to purchase a ticket via email at [email protected] or phone at 419-864-2691. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Brehm has invited back alumni to join the current high school and junior high band members to play at halftime and form the famous Script C-Town while playing “The Hey Song.” Tracy Williamson, cheerleading advisor, has advertised alumni cheer for those graduates who were part of the squad during their high school years. Alumni cheerleaders will chant throughout the night’s game.

The Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association is hosting a fundraiser beginning approximately at 9 p.m. by reopening the 5th Quarter at the American Legion Hall in Cardington. The address for the event is 307 Park Ave., Cardington. Admission is a $5 donation to the organization’s scholarship fund. Tickets for drinks will be for sale and Kings Krossing Food Truck, owned and operated by Pirate Alumni Natalie (King) Brake, class of 1982, and Troy King, class of 1983, will have sandwiches and sides available to purchase. Music will also be played throughout the social hour.

The annual homecoming parade will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Led by the high school band, floats rode on by teachers and staff members, various sports teams, and other groups will follow the planned route. Starting in the high school parking lot, it will head west on Chesterville Avenue, turn left on Nichols Street, turn right on South Marion Street, turn right on East Main Street, turn right on Water Street, and turn left on Chesterville Avenue as it heads back into the high school parking lot for a community bonfire and pep rally near the gate to the stadium.

The bonfire begins approximately at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The high school band will play a handful of stands tunes while the cheerleading squad dances. There is ample parking at the building located at 349 Chesterville Ave., Cardington. Any school-related organization that would like to participate in the parade will need to contact Williamson at her email: [email protected].

The Pals of Pirates, the elementary and middle school’s PTO, will be hosting games and activities in front of the village pool at the high school prior to the parade stepping off.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.