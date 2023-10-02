Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ cross country team took first at Saturday’s Buckeye Central Invitational.

The Golden Knights tallied 38 points to easily top the 11-team field. They were led by race winner Ryan Lehman, who finished with a time of 16:34.25. David Blunk ran fifth in 17:02.61, while Thomas Keen placed 10th in 18:14.32 and Vinton Naylor claimed 14th in 18:21.93. Owen Yunker took 16th in 18:30.1, Levi Hunter ran 18th in 18:37.71 and Bryce Cooper placed 25th in 19:09.3.

Also, Griffin Healea was 40th, Carter Thomas was 41st, Anthony Scheibe was 47th and Elliot Wall was 56th.

In the eight-team girls race, Northmor was edged by Colonel Crawford for the team title. They had 71 points, while CC finished with 65.

Kate Lehman led Northmor by placing fourth in 20:27.88. Natalie Hunter took 12th in 21:40.17 and Ryann Brinkman placed 15th in 21:57.85. Haylee Walker came in 24th with a time of 22:50.36 and Shelby Cooper finished 34th in 23:25.63. Elizabeth Ruhl ran 35th in 23:33.99 and Macie Witherall placed 38th in 23:52.

Also, Katie Statler was 45th, Maizy Brinkman was 47th, Sarah Ambroise was 60th, Harley Barler was 61st and Ella Creswell was 66th.

North Union Invitational

The Mount Gilead boys won the nine-team North Union Invitational with a team total of 35.

Will Baker won the race in 15:46.62, while Parker Bartlett took second in 16:07.75 and Owen Hershner was fifth with a time of 16:29.73. Tommy Emberg ran 13th in 17:16.24 and Nolan Hershner placed 14th in 17:32.37. Collin Gabriel claimed 19th in 17:52.35 and Nathan Smith placed 20th in 17:53.18.

Also, Joshua Davis was 22nd, Josh Burnaugh was 23rd, Ethan Turner was 26th, Ryan Swalley was 28th, Rowan Shaw was 29th, Quade Harris was 39th, Abram Newson was 40th, Chace Statts was 45th, Kasen Wallace was 49th, Luke Fraizer was 53rd, Landon Spoon was 57th, Wyatt Mowry was 58th, Gavin Keller was 63rd, Gavin Spoon was 66th, Elias Bulkowski was 72nd, Trinton McCarty was 74th and Carson Mowery was 88th.

The Lady Indians tok third out of six teams with 71 points. Kimberly Staley ran fifth in 20:32.61 to lead the team. Danielle Pohlkotte finished 13th in 21:54.4, Sophie Mosher took 14th in 22:09.89 and Ava Baker placed 17th in 22:17.57. Haley Pfeifer claimed 23rd in 23:13.99, Natalie Jagger placed 24th in 23:15.35 and Adriana Hershner claimed 29th in 24:25.69.

Also, Brooke Jagger was 43rd, Gabrielle Mowry was 46th and Lexi Fox was 53rd.

