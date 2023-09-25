Wednesday, Sept. 27
• Division II boys’ sectional golf at Oakhaven, Delaware, 9 a.m.
• Crestview at Highland: girls’ soccer, 5 p.m.; boys’ soccer, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
• Cardington at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Galion at Highland, volleyball, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
• Cardington at Danville, football, 7 p.m.
• Highland at Galion, football, 7 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, football, 7 p.m.
• East Knox at Northmor, football, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
• Gilead Christian at St. Peter’s/Genoa Christian, volleyball, TBA.
• Mount Gilead at North Union Inv., cross country, TBA.
• Northmor at Buckeye Central Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.
• Tri-match at Cardington, volleyball, 10 a.m.
• Cardington and Highland at Pickerington North Inv., cross country, 10 a.m.
• Johnstown at Highland, boys’ soccer, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
• Division II girls’ district golf at Darby Creek, Marysville, 9 a.m.
• Kingsway Christian at Gilead Christian, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Highland at Clear Fork, boys’ soccer, 7 p.m.
• Clear Fork at Highland, girls’ soccer, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
• Northmor at Crestline Inv., volleyball, 4:30 p.m.
• East Knox at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Fredericktown, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Danville at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Highland at River Valley, volleyball, 7 p.m.