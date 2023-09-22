Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ golf team dropped a 170-180 decision against visiting Fredericktown on Tuesday.

Grant Bentley led the Golden Knights with a round of 42. Trevor Brubaker shot 44, while both Drew Hammond and Caiden Martinez had scores of 47. Also, Ryan Diehl shot 52 and Logan Caudill scored 58.

On Wednesday, Northmor defeated Cardington 160-217. Mount Gilead also competed in the match, which was hosted by the Pirates, but didn’t have a full team.

Bentley’s round of 36 led Northmor, while both Hammond and Brubaker finished with scores of 41. Martinez shot 42, Caudill finished with 48 strokes and Diehl had a round of 50.

Logan Reynolds shot 49 to lead the Pirates. Jason Bockbrader scored 52, while A.J. Hall shot 57 and Carter Ramoneda had a round of 59.

For Mount Gilead, Bryce Leffler shot 51 and Dakota Brocklesby scored 68.

