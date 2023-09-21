Staff Report

The Highland girls’ golf team finished its regular season by placing fourth in the final MOAC girls’ golf championship meet.

The Lady Scots tallied a total of 416 strokes on Wednesday at Bucyrus. Ceci Grassbaugh tallied 81 shots to pace Highland. Ryleigh Dewart scored 105, Sierra Fitzpatrick had a score of 109 and Piper Dabbert scored 121.

Grassbaugh finished second overall in the MOAC and earned first-team recognition. Also, Fitzpatrick was named an honorable mention golfer.

