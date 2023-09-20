Festivalgoers listen to a band perform during the Wine and Arts Festival. Quinn Maceyko | AIM Media Midwest Rare Vintage, of Ashland, performs on the main stage during the second annual Wine and Arts Festival in Cardington. Quinn Maceyko | AIM Media Midwest

The Cardington Village Park had a constant flow of visitors to the town’s second Wine and Arts Festival on Saturday. Over 1,000 people were estimated to have attended the event.

The wineries who joined Cardington’s own Bunker’s Mill Winery were Cote Winery of Mount Gilead, Shamrock Vineyard of Waldo, Wishmaker House Winery and Bed & Breakfast of Bellville, Oak & Brazen of Delaware, Blend of Seven of Delaware, Funky Turtle Meadery of Toledo, Winery at Versailles of Versailles, Plum Run Winery of Grove City, Boke’s Creek of Raymond, and Lincoln Way Vineyards of Wooster.

Vendors lined up both sidewalks in the park and filled the area where the skate park used to be. Those in attendance were Wheat’s Woodland Creations, 547 Soap Company, CT Palet Designs, Happy Heidi Paints, Glass Art by Robin, Loved by Lexi and Laura, Underground Art Studio 37, What Would Terry Carve, Wreaths by Lori Rizor, Barn Quilts by Michelle Cope, Sharon’s Stuff, Masked Double B Spin Art, Handmade in Harmony, Jan Shade, Kokoborrego Cheese, Brielle Blue Art, Clay + Lily Handcrafted Designs, Lisa as a Crafty Nurse, Author Mindy McGinnis, Tonya’s Tasteful Talents, A Message from Above Designs, Goat Local, Dorothy Darst, Ginger Gypsy Revolving Threads, TSC Engraving, Village Craft Creations, Q&R Farm, and Shattered & Splattered.

Seven food trucks were lined up in the closed section of Park Avenue and they were Kings Krossing, Culinary House, Gyro Corner, Tortilla Street Fair, Kat’s BBQ, Tito’s Asian Kitchen, and Riverside Ice Cream. Three bands took the main stage to fill the air with music throughout the day. After Silver, of Delaware, kicked it off with Rare Vintage, of Ashland, playing the middle third and Steamtown Road, of Cardington, rounding out the performances. The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library sponsored the trivia night in the shelter house.

Wine and Arts Festival Committee Member Lisa Brake was enthusiastic about the day’s festivities. She said, “Our second annual Wine and Arts Festival proved to be another fantastic success this year! We grew in size including wineries, vendors and attendance. We continue to draw people from all over central and north central Ohio to our small town. I see this festival becoming a staple event for Cardington for many years to come.”

This year’s sponsors were stage sponsors – Groovy Plants Ranch and Open Road Renewables; winery and vendor sponsor – FC Bank; barrel sponsor – Lubrication Specialties; bottle sponsor – Dugas Dental of Mount Gilead and LeAnne Gompf, REALTOR – Century 21 Excellence Realty; carafe sponsor – McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor; gifts in-kind – Converse Electric, Lisa Brake, REALTOR – RE/MAX Impact, S&S Dumpster LLC, Singing Springs Nursery, Nature Lee Farms, Village of Cardington, Friends of Cardington, and Showplace Rent-to-Own.

The planning committee consisted of Rick Mitchell, chair and co-owner of Bunker’s Mill Winery, Township Trustee Michael and Kay Patterson, Gene and LeAnne Gompf, Becky Landis, Lisa Brake, Kelsey Wicker, Morrow County Auditor Conni McChesney and Todd Snyder. There were also countless volunteers who took time to check attendees’ identification and sell tickets for the event.

Next year’s festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.