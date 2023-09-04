Highland hosted its cross country invitational on Saturday, with the boys’ team placing 10th out of 16 squads and the girls running 10th out of 14.

Olentangy Liberty won the boys’ meet with 25 points. Highland (233) was led by Matthew Miller, who took 22nd place in 17:29.36. Cael Gilmore was 28th in 17:49.96, while Brendan Lester ran 68th in 19:01.36. Ethan Harmon finished 98th with a time of 19:42.66 and Henry Spence placed 99th in 19:43. Konner Blaney was 100th in 19:48.68 and Daniel Grandstaff finished 113th in 20:18.56.

Also, Colton Clarkson was 123rd, Grant Jennings was 132nd, Brody Bonecutter was 159th, Caden Barsic was 162nd, Morgan Kline was 178th, Chase Jordan was 206th, Jeff Black was 208th, Jacob Bowen was 232nd, Micah McLeod was 238th, Justin Berthold was 239th, Harken Peck was 241st and Cash LaFever was 248th.

Big Walnut was the team champion in the girls’ race with 34 points, while Highland had 250. The Scots were paced by Riley Matthews, who was 39th in 23:13.08. Katelyn Schade took 56th in 24:06.57 and Morgan Snider claimed 58th in 24:10.25. Kindylle Mallow placed 75th in 24:50.56, Abbie Pruett finished 90th in 25:39.81 and Audrey Weaver ran 128th in 28:42.41, while Allison Minkos took 130th in 28:50.38.

Also, Leah Blankenship was 131st, Lizzie Beck was 138th and Skylar White was 165th.

Westerville North Classic

Gilead Christian ran at the Westerville North Classic on Saturday.

The Eagles didn’t field a full team in either the boys’ or girls’ meet. The GC girls got a 45th place finish from Seraiah Campbell in 22:11.59. Aryanna Green placed 118th in 26:08.59.

In the boys’ race, Joseph Bossard was 143rd in 20:39.19, Nathan Bossard was 151st in 21:39.29, Jackson Keller took 161st in 22:49.24 and Max Keller ran 177th in 27:33.5.

