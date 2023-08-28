Staff Report

Highland won its league-opening volleyball match on Thursday by a 3-1 margin at Pleasant. Scores were 25-11, 16-25, 25-11 and 25-19.

Kameron Stover finished with 28 kills and 16 digs in the match, while Larsen Terrill contributed 11 kills, 31 assists and 13 digs. Camryn Miller picked up 14 digs, while Savanna Sanborn finished with 11. Logan Bradley had six kills and MaKaylee Merckling added three aces.

The Scots then outlasted visiting Jonathan Alder on Saturday to earn a five-set 25-21, 25-21, 25-27, 23-25, 15-6 victory.

Stover set a new program record in the win, as she posted 48 kills, topping Raina Terry’s 2017 mark of 44. Stover’s total also is the third most in Ohio volleyball history. She also contributed 25 digs and four blocks.

Terrill tallied 46 assists, 12 kills, 21 digs and five aces; while Miller had 31 digs and four aces and Merckling tallied 21 digs and five aces. Sanborn finished with 19 digs. Also, Jossalyn Varney had four blocks and Addie Mullins added three blocks. Overall, the team had 123 digs in the match.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington would finish as the runner-up when the school hosted the Cardington Invitational on Saturday.

The team opened with wins over Eastmoor Academy and Worthington Christian before falling to Revere in the championship match.

In their 25-20, 25-20 win over Eastmoor, the Pirates got 13 kills and 13 digs from Lily Clark. Abby Ufferman added four aces and also had 24 assists, while Lundyn Blevins contributed 11 digs.

The Pirates then topped Worthington Christian 26-24, 20-25, 15-7. Clark finished with 13 kills, five aces and 12 digs. Madison Caulkins tallied three blocks, while Blevins contributed 13 digs. Rylee Donkin tallied 15 digs and Ufferman had 23 assists.

Revere would get the better of Cardington by scores of 25-11 and 25-6. Ufferman had nine assists in the match, while Donkin had nine digs and Caulkins finished with a pair of blocks.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a pair of volleyball wins on Saturday, defeating Lucas and Clear Fork.

The Golden Knights topped Lucas in three sets by scores of 23-25, 25-11 and 25-23. Maggie Brewer led the team in kills with six. Jillian Zeger tallied 11 digs, while Allison Sheriff, Lizzie Erlsten and Kallie Wright all had nine. Erlsten also had 15 assists.

In their 25-16, 25-12 win over Clear Fork, Northmor got six kills and 10 digs from Brewer. Erlsten finished with three aces and also contributed 16 assists.

