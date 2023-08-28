The Northmor offense would not be denied at home against South Central on Friday.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 19-0 lead after 12 minutes of play and continued adding to that advantage the rest of the way in picking up a 60-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

A.J. Bower opened the game’s scoring by hitting Hunter Fulk for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Carson Campbell (48 yards) and Paul Cramer (eight yards) added touchdown runs to stake Northmor to a 19-point lead.

They would add three more touchdowns in the second period. Bower would hook up with Bo Landin for touchdowns of 11 and 41 yards. Ryan Lowry would pick off a South Central pass in that quarter and return it six yards for points, as Northmor led 40-0 going into the intermission.

In the third quarter, Bower connected with Fulk for a 13-yard touchdown reception. Then, Northmor would get an 11-yard touchdown run by Campbell in the fourth quarter. Griffin Healea finished off the night’s scoring by hauling in an 18-yard reception from Tanner Miley.

Bower completed 10-of-14 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns, with Fulk catching five of them for 101 yards and Landin adding 52 yards on two receptions. Campbell led the team on the ground with 85 yards, while Aiden Yeater had 48 and Cramer finished with 44.

Highland Scots

Highland put forth a strong effort in topping visiting Triway by a 26-7 score Friday night and improving to 2-0.

The Scots got on the board first with a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter. Kolton Stover hit Hayden Kline for a 65-yard scoring pass to open the scoring and Cooper Young followed with an interception returned for points to make it a 12-0 lead.

Triway would get on the board before the period was over, but Highland would shut them out the rest of the way. Dane Nauman scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter and then added a five-yard run for a touchdown in the third.

The Scot defense held their opponents to 240 yards on the night, while Highland was able to muster 454 — 301 coming on the ground. Nauman finished with 191 yards in the game, while Sam Hernandez added 99. Stover completed 10-of-20 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Kline had two catches for 74 yards, while Kadyn Reichenbach added three for 34 yards.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was topped at home by Columbus Academy by a 33-8 score on Friday night.

The 0-2 Pirates did get a touchdown on the ground by Kalin Briggs in the game, but would not be able to keep up with their opponents.

Wyatt Denney tallied 68 yards to lead the Pirate ground attack, while Briggs had 39 yards and Christopher Kinsey finished with 37. Journey Williamson completed 7-of-19 passes for 71 yards, with Briggs catching four passes for 21 yards and Greg Donaldson adding two receptions for 28.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS