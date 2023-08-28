By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Mount Gilead’s boys’ cross country team won the 15-team Colonel Crawford Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians finished with 72 points, while second-place Northmor had 90. The Indians were led by race winner Parker Bartlett, who finished in a time of 15:29.99. Owen Hershner placed third in 15:48.49. Tommy Emberg was 21st in 17:25.75 and Nathan Smith took 25th in 17:33.88. Ethan Turner ran 30th in 17:42.33, Nolan Hershner claimed 42nd in 18:16.96 and Collin Gabriel was 48th in 18:23.67.

Also, Luke Fraizer was 49th, Ryan Swalley was 50th, Josh Burnaugh was 54th, Quade Harris was 56th, Chace Staats was 60th, Kasen Wallace was 61st, Landon Spoon was 64th, Rowan Shaw was 65th, Wyatt Mowry was 79th, Gavin Spoon was 95th, Trinton McCarty was 101st, Elias Bulkowski was 113th, Carson Mowery was 139th and Elijah Smith was 150th.

The runner-up Golden Knights were paced by Ryan Lehman’s second-place finish. His time was 15:33.49. David Blunk took 12th in 16:45.74, while Bryce Cooper was 26th in 17:34.49 and Vinton Naylor took 28th in 17:39.37. Levi Hunter claimed 32nd in 17:50.69 and Thomas Keen finished 38th in 18:08.19, while Owen Yunker placed 39th in 18:12.29.

Also, Dane Creswell was 43rd, Jaxon Bechtler was 58th, Anthony Schelbe was 86th, Elliot Wall was 99th and Carter Thomas was 102nd.

Cardington finished 11th in the meet, with Aidan Reitmire coming in sixth place with a time of 16:23.73. Brandon Elliot-Hughes took 74th in 19:46.74 and Brayden Rammelsberg finished 90th in 20:37.45. Riley Patterson took 98th in 20:47.4, Luke Visconti placed 107th in 21:20.16 and Danny Townsend was 126th in 23:10.23.

Colonel Crawford won the girls’ meet. Northmor took second out of 13 teams with 115 points, while Mount Gilead was fifth with 133. Cardington did not have a full team.

Northmor was led by Kate Lehman, who finished eighth in 19:40.24. Ryann Brinkman took 15th in 20:27.38 and Natalie Hunter was 21st in 20:52.49. Shelby Cooper placed 45th in 22:45.37, while Haylee Walker ran 49th in 22:36.86, Maizy Brinkman took 57th in 23:27.29 and Elizabeth Ruhl finished 63rd in 23:48.02.

Also, Macie Witherall was 69th, Katie Statler was 71st, Ella Crewell was 78th, Kelbie Kightlinger was 79th, Harley Barler was 81st and Hannah Kanagy was 89th.

The Lady Indians were led by Kimberly Staley, who was 10th in 19:46.47. Danielle Pohlkotte finished 31st in 21:57.56 and Ava Baker took 33rd in 22:03.16. Sophie Mosher claimed 41st in 22:29.21, while Natalie Jagger was 47th in 22:50.1, Haley Pfeifer finished 67th in 24:37.17 and Adriana Hershner placed 85th in 26:30.12.

Also, Brooke Jagger was 99th, Addison Rogers was 110th, Gabrielle Mowry was 111th and Lexi Fox was 121st.

For Cardington, Magi Hallabrin placed ninth in 19:41.18 and Gracie Meade claimed 19th in 20:43.15.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS