Highland was topped at home in girls’ golf by Centerburg by a score of 192-210 Wednesday. Head coach David Ware noted that, despite the defeat, the team improved its score by 15 strokes at Wyandot Golf Course.

A highlight on the day was Ceci Grassbaugh setting a new school record with a round of 36. That score beats her old record of 37, which was set last year.

