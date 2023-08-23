This chart shows the expected property value increases by county. Courtesy | Morrow County Auditor Conni McChesney

Property owners across Morrow County will soon be receiving notification that their property values will be changing for the upcoming year and will be provided with the opportunity to discuss these new values with the Morrow County auditor’s staff and appraisers.

Morrow County Auditor Conni McChesney wants to provide details regarding the process and how to contact the auditor’s office. McChesney stated the changes are due to the completion of the state’s mandated reappraisal. The reappraisal, which is done every six years, is an in-depth, parcel-by-parcel field review of property and sales that occurred during 2020, 2021, and 2022. According to McChesney, property values increased by an average of 39% on residential properties throughout Morrow County.

Both the Ohio Revised Code and the Ohio Administrative Code, as well as mandates from the state tax commissioner, provide direction for this process. For valuation purposes, the state recommends a target increase that is reflective of the valid real estate sales that took place in the county over the last three years.

In the coming weeks, property owners will be mailed a letter with their new values followed by a postcard that will provide you with the information to sign up to discuss the property value changes with the appraisers and auditor’s office.

“When our value notices have been mailed out, we expect to hear from other property owners across the county who may want to discuss the new values established for the properties, and we encourage the public to participate in this important process,” McChesney stated.

McChesney also noted, “We want to be able to discuss specific questions that the taxpayers may have about their properties. Property valuation in Ohio is complex, and it is important for property owners to understand the factors and components that comprise the process.”

Submitted by Morrow County Auditor Conni McChesney.