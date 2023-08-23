By Rob Hamilton

In their season-opening meet at the Upper Sandusky Ice Breaker Invitational, the Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team took second place, while the girls were third.

In the 12-team boys’ meet, the Indians’ score of 54 was only behind Columbus Grove’s score of 46. The team was led by Parker Bartlett, who won the race in 16:18.54. Owen Hershner was third in 17:14.86, while Nathan Smith ran 19th in 18:36.55 and Tommy Emberg placed 21st in 18:41. Nolan Hershner finished 23rd in 18:43.9, Ethan Turner took 31st in 19:24.21 and Joshua Davis finished 42nd in 19:45.35.

Also, Luke Fraizer was 43rd, Wyatt Mowry was 46th, Quade Harris was 49th, Josh Burnaugh was 51st, Kasen Wallace was 55th, Landon Spoon was 61st, Chace Staats was 66th, Gavin Keller was 68th, Trinton McCarty was 81st, Elias Bulkowski was 83rd, Rowan Shaw was 107th, Carson Mowery was 115th and Elijah Smith was 125th.

The girls’ team scored 116 points to finish third out of 13 teams. Kimberly Staley took fourth place in the race in 20:51.98 to lead the team. Sophie Mosher ran 27th in 23:27.59, while Ava Baker placed 31st in 23:35.29. Danielle Pohlkotte was 39th in 24:27.59 and Natalie Jagger placed 42nd in 24:37.31, while Haley Pfeifer went 61st in 25:45.19 and Adriana Hershner took 91st in 28:45.46.

Also, Gabrielle Mowry was 95th, Brooke Jagger was 100th, Addison Rogers was 107th and Lexi Fox was 111th.

In the boys’ race, Cardington took eighth place with 226 points. Aidan Reitmire led the team by placing fifth in 17:35.46. Brandon Elliot-Hughes claimed 63rd in 21:23.91 and Brayden Rammelsberg finished 77th in 22:51.72. Riley Patterson ran 92nd with a time of 24:16.83, while Danny Townsend claimed 97th in 24:45.11.

The Lady Pirates had two runners in the girls’ meet. Gracie Meade finished 22nd in 22:46.54 and Magi Hallabrin placed 24th in 22:55.48.

Gilead Christian Invitational

Gilead Christian hosted its Fun on the Farm Invitational on Tuesday.

The boys’ team finished third in the meet with 55 points. Joseph Bossard took fifth place in 23:25.03, while Nathan Bossard ran ninth in 25:14.58. Jackson Keller placed 11th in 26:13.25, Elisha Dubee took 13th in 27:37.59 and Maxwell Keller was 17th in 32:57.71.

The Eagles had three runners in the girls’ race. Seraiah Campbell won the event in 25:37.26, while Allyson Green was third in 27:35.92 and Aryanna Green took fourth in 30:59.13.

