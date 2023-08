Staff Report

The Highland girls’ golf team won at Little Apple Golf Course against host Clear Fork Tuesday morning by a 194-198 score.

The Lady Scots (2-5 in match play) were led by Ceci Grassbaugh, who finished with a round of 39. Sierra Fitzpatrick shot 49, while Lillia Roesky scored 52 and Ellie Rhea finished with 54 shots. Also, Ryleigh Dewart shot 57 and Piper Dabbert scored 59.

