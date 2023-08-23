Staff Report

Visiting Highland was edged 3-2 by St. Francis DeSales in volleyball on Tuesday.

The Scots lost the first two sets 24-26 and 21-25, but rebounded to take the third by a 25-21 score before dominating the fourth set by a 25-10 margin. However, in the deciding fifth set, they were edged by a 17-15 count to fall to 1-1 on the year.

Kameron Stover finished with 29 kills, 13 digs and six aces in the match. Camryn Miller added 14 digs and three aces, while Larsen Terrill contributed 35 assists and three aces.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington volleyball team fell to 0-2, 0-1 in league play on Tuesday, falling to visiting Fredericktown by an 18-25, 25-14, 19-25, 14-25 count.

Lily Clark tallied 16 kills and 14 digs in the match, while both Autumn Holt and Madison Caulkins had seven kills, with Caulkins also adding four blocks. Abby Ufferman and Rylee Donkin both had three aces in the match. Ufferman also tallied 38 assists, while Donkin contributed 12 digs. Lundyn Blevins finished with 20 digs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS