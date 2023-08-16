Perfect weather brought out a crowd of runners on Thursday to compete in Mount Gilead’s Dash at Dusk. Over one hundred people ran in the 5K with 13 children running in the Kids Fun Run.

Recreation Board member Brian Bulkowski said there were about 60 runners who preregistered for the race. He felt sure the ideal 75-degree weather brought out the additional 50 runners who registered at the race.

Runners and families enjoyed the evening and gathered after the race to visit, have an ice cream bar, and jump in the swimming pool.

Recreation Board member and former Mount Gilead swim coach Cheryl Jason reminisced about the origin of Dash at Dusk. She recalled the summer race was founded by coach Ron Thill in the early 1980s, about the time the village swim team started. The race was named by Jenny Gress.

This was the first year the “Pump and Run” division was added to the event. It was organized by Roc Castricone, who hopes to see it continue next year.

The Pump and Run male winner was Wayne Lanum with an adjusted time of 8:30. The female Pump and Run winner was Holly Manges with an adjusted time of 18:03.

Final results from the 5K Dash at Dusk are as follows:

• 1st overall male, Parker Bartlett with time 16:41; 2nd overall, Ryan Lehman with time 16:53; 3rd overall, Owen Hershner with time 17:09.

• 1st overall female, Gwen Hershner with time 20:50; 2nd overall, Kate Lehman with time of 20:56; 3rd overall, Kimberly Staley with time 21:01.

• 1st under 14 male, Henry Bartlett with time 19:10: 2nd under 14, Ethan Turner with time 20:05; 3rd under 14, Jaxon Bechtler with time 20:14.

• 1st under 14 female, Sophie Mosher with time 23:26; 2nd under 14, Macie Witherall with time 25:10; 3rd under 14, Veronica Kanagy with time 25:16.

• 1st 15-18 male, David Blunk with time 17:37; 2nd 15-18, Bryce Cooper with time 18:42; 3rd 15-18, Thomas Emberg with time 18:44.

• 1st 15-18 female, Natalie Hunter with time 21:11; 2nd 15-18, Ryann Brinkman with time 22:35; 3rd 15-18, Ava Baker with time 22:45.

• 1st 19- 29 male, Ethan Kemp with time 18:14; 2nd 19-29, Jason Heacock with time 19:31; 3rd 19-29, Joshua Brown with time 22.24.

• 1st 19-29 female, Karis Hunter with time 21:15.

• 1st 30-39 male, Jake Hayes with time 17.09; 2nd 30-39, Wayne Lanum Jr. with time 23:30; 3rd 30-39, Greg Deckling with time 25:12.

• 1st 30-39 female, Lauren Huelsman with time 24:09; 2nd 30-39, Tori Wilkey with time 29:23; 3rd 30-39, Holly Manges with time 33:03.

• 1st 40-49 male, Mark Hunter with time 23:51; 2nd 40-49, Kevin Ruhl with time 24:56; 3rd 40-49, Kurt Deish with time 26:21.

• 1st 40-49 female, Andrea Hershner with time 26:38: 2nd 40-49, Hillary Castricone with time 37:33; 3rd 40-49, Beth Turner with time 39:07.

• 1st 50-59 male, Rod Jenkins with time 24:22; 2nd 50-59, Rick Jenkins with time 34:04.

• 1st 50-59 female, Kelli Tinch with time 29:37; 2nd 50-59, Sabrina Bolha with time 34:33; 3rd 50-59, Tracy Ziegler with time 45:14.

• 1st 60 and over male, Brian Hosey with time 25:07.

