The Chester Arbor Gleaners honored three Morrow County volunteers for their leadership in service to the community at its meeting on Aug. 7.

The three Volunteers of the Year are Patrick “Pat” Drouhard of Cardington, Troy Ruehrmund of Cardington, and James “Jim” Trainer of Mount Gilead. Arbor President Rita Barton gave a summary of the ways each person has been involved in volunteer activities in addition to listing their professional careers.

Drouhard graduated from Loudonville High School and received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from the University of Dayton. He began his career in education at Indian Valley High School before becoming a principal in the Cardington-Lincoln Local School District. He retired after serving with dedication as the district superintendent. Drouhard is married to Becky, who was a teacher in Cardington. They have three children and six grandchildren.

Drouhard has a longtime interest in history and was instrumental in refurbishing the Retter Log Cabin at Cardington Park. He spearheaded the rebuilding of the Civil War Monument at Glendale Cemetery and researched the names of veterans on the monument. He serves on the Local Advisory Board and Bank Board for Farmer Citizens Bank. After Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burned to the ground, he was co-chairman of the committee to rebuild the church. He serves on the church finance committee.

Ruehrmund graduated from Cardington-Lincoln High School and received his Bachelor of Arts from Akron University in business and organizational communication. Ruehrmund is married to Dawn, who is a third grade teacher in Cardington. They have two children. He is presently a purchasing manager for Showplace.

Ruehrmund has worked with Cardington’s Little League as a coach and an officer. He has coached football and baseball for Cardington. He served on the Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools Board of Education, is president of the Cardington Village Council, president of the Cardington Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), and the vice president of Friends of Cardington. He is a member and serves on committees at Cardington Methodist Church.

Trainer graduated from Mount Gilead High School and attended Findlay College before transferring to The Ohio State University. He has been a teacher, head football coach and high school administrator. He is married to Joanne, who is a nurse and well-known volunteer in her own right. They have four boys, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Therapy for Jim is to serve others,” Joanne Trainer said.

Jim Trainer is the past president of the board for Hospice of Morrow County and has served on the board for many years. He is active in working with both the local Cardington and Edison food pantries and has worked diligently on the cleanup at the Hidden Lakes community. As a member of the “Over the Hill Gang,” he volunteers to work on projects for Flying Horse Farms, the camp for seriously ill children in Mount Gilead.

Joanne Trainer said one of her husband’s favorite volunteer activities is rocking the babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Trainer has been a regular blood donor for the Red Cross. He is a deacon at Bryn Zion Baptist Church.

At the business meeting ,which followed the group’s baked potato bar, the Gleaners home office representative Mike Reynolds gave a report.

The Chester Arbor Gleaners serve, contribute, and volunteer in both Morrow and Marion counties. Barton reported the group gave just over $15,000 to various community activities in the two counties in 2022.

With each impact activity, the group receives $1,000 from the home office to use in support of other activities. Impact activities supported in 2023 are 4-H activities and clinics, veterans and veteran events, Music in the Park in Marion, and Wash and Play at Lutheran Social Services Community in Marion. They will be at the Marengo Festival on Sept. 24 to support the community.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.