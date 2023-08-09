The Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association (MCATEA) on Sunday announced the results of the Pike Bake-Off Contest held during Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

First place went to Diana Eckenrode, of Edison, with a tart red cherry brandy pie that was purchased by Andrew Wick and Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver for $210.

Second-place honors went to Jeanette Kincaid, of Galion, with an apple pie that was purchased by Hinkles Hardware & Paint and Hinkles Builders for $135.

Third Place went to Stephanie Poppell, of Cardington, with a red raspberry pie purchased by Hinkles Hardware & Paint and Hinkles Builders for $130.

Claiming fourth place was Sam Grauer, of Galion, with a peach pie purchased by M&K Farm Services for $130.

Additional pies sold during the contest included the following:

• Sofia Poppell, of Cardington, made a strawberry blueberry pie that was purchased by Nancy’s Treasures and Stewart Building & Remolding for $120

• Anna Poppell, of Cardington, made a cherry blueberry pie that purchased by Steve Christian, Morrow County Fair Board director, for $130.

The six pies generated $855. The baker received half of the purchase price, while the other half went to MCATEA.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.