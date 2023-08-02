Runners are shown at the starting line prior to the 2015 Dash at Dusk 5K race. Courtesy | Dash at Dusk

The Dash at Dusk, a favorite tradition in Mount Gilead, is set to return next week. The race will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. The pump and run will be held at 7 p.m. and the 5K race at 8 p.m.

The tradition of Dash at Dusk goes back to the 1980s when it was known as the Dash at Dusk with a Double Dip for the swim and ice cream treat that followed the race. A favorite part of the 5K Dash at Dusk has always been the moment when swimmers jump into the village swimming pool following the race.

Following the race, there will be swimming, refreshments and rewards.

Recreation board member Cheryl Jason was happy to announce the tradition of swimming after the race will return this year after four years without the village pool being open. This year’s event will be the first time the race has been followed by a swim since 2019 when the pool was last in operation.

There will be a fun run for kids at 7:30 p.m. with registration by a parent or guardian required. The fun run is a half-mile run from the swimming pool to the high school and back.

Jason said walkers are also welcome to participate, noting a group of women recently registered and will be walking the race together.

The course is a mostly flat blacktop surface, out and back, with one water stop. Restrooms and showers are available for runners at the swimming pool.

The preregistration fee is $15, and the fee will increase to $20 on race day; the kids’ fun run is free. Registration forms for preregistration can be found on the village website at www.mountgilead.net.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.