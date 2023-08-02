Mount Gilead Police Department Capt. Tom Cronenwett with K-9 in training, Niko, at the July Village Council meeting. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

At the July 17 meeting of the Mount Gilead Village Council, Police Chief Adam Lakey announced the retirement of officer Roger Meyer, effective Aug. 1.

Lakey thanked Meyer, who served Morrow County in multiple capacities for 26 years and served the village for 12 years, including in the Mount Gilead Police Department for seven years.

Lakey obtained 30 Taser X26 P devices and 22 holsters from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services Surplus with a value of about $42,522. There is no cost to the village for these materials. Batteries and cartridges for the devices will be purchased using a mix of drug fine money and equipment funds already budgeted.

Caden Moser will be entering the Northwest State Law Enforcement Academy for six months of training. Moser was honored for completing the Mount Gilead Police Explorer program earlier this year.

Mount Gilead Police Capt. Tom Cronenwett gave the council an update on K-9 Nik and introduced the council to Niko, the new K-9 recruit. He said Dr. James Prothman gave 8-year-old K-9 Nik a clean bill of health, and he can be in service for another year.

Cronenwett is concerned about marijuana being legalized within the next year because K-9 Nik is imprinted with marijuana odor. The concern is whether the next dog will be imprinted with the marijuana odor and if the courts will allow probable cause searches of motor vehicles with a dog with the odor of marijuana imprinted.

Niko is in the process of being trained by Cronenwett as Nik’s replacement. Niko is a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd that Cronenwett worked with for about two years.

Cronenwett listed the benefits of a police dog for the village. K-9 Nik has performed vehicle sniffs in search of drugs, assisted the sheriff’s office with a burglary, and tracked a shooting suspect in the village of Edison. Last year, Cronenwett received the life-saving award from Lakey for the work K-9 Nik did with him in locating a suicidal female for the sheriff’s office.

Schools also benefit from having a K-9 enter the school on any given day they desire. Through his connections in the K-9 world, Cronenwett can organize K-9 teams from other areas, law enforcement agencies, and private detection dogs to sweep schools for drugs, including vapes and nicotine. Both the former K-9 Seger and K-9 Nik also perform public demonstrations for community groups.

Cronenwett appreciates the continued support from Prothman at the Village Veterinary Clinic for heartworm, flea, tick prevention and vaccines. Petland continues to give monthly food, training aids, and supplement donations. He is also thankful Niko will have their continued support.

This level of police dog at current rates would cost the village $16,500. The training Cronenwett provides is completely free for the village.

Mount Gilead resident Debbie Curtis thanked both Lakey and Cronenwett for their service and savings for the village.

