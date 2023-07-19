A hiker is pictured on the trail loop at Sautter Memorial Park on County Road 46 in North Bloomfield Township. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

REDERICKTOWN — Morrow County Park District Commissioner Dixie Shinaberry said Flying Squirrel Preserve now opens the gates on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hikers can drive in and park at the lodge while hiking the trails.

Tim Hilborn is working with volunteers on Thursday mornings at Flying Squirrel Park to trim along trails and work on bridges and trail conditions.

The trails at Flying Squirrel Preserve, 7130 County Road 121, are under development. Some of the trails are more mature than others.

The Green Trail is a half-mile trail that has a grass path. Commissioners still haven’t decided on a story for the Story Book Trail.

The weather will determine conditions on the trails, and the park district is asking hikers to respect the work being done to improve the condition on trails. If conditions permit, they want hikers to enjoy the trail scenery. If there is mud and footprints are being left, they ask hikers to come another day or choose another path.

Park District Commissioner Cathie Robinson added people can also hike on the trails at Flying Squirrel Preserve on other days, but they will need to park outside the gate when it is closed and walk back to the trails. Park maps are located in a box by the gate.

Robinson said all the county parks are open from sunrise to sunset. They include Sautter Memorial Park on County Road 46; Ceder Fork Park on County Road 29 in Perry Township; Fishburn Reserve on County Road 172 in Chester Township; Sheedy Sanctuary on County Road 204 in South Bloomfield Township; Gleason Nature Preserve on state Route 314 in Chester Township; and Flying Squirrel Preserve in Chester Township.

For more information on the Morrow County Park District, visit morrowcountyparkdistrict.org. The park district also has a Facebook page.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.