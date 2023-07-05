Elva Hurst of Litiz, Penn., will be sharing her talents in Morrow and Marion County on Aug. 13, 14, and 15th. The Happy Wanderers were introduced to her on one of their trips to Lancaster, Penn. Each year they arrange to go to her studio to share her inspiration and artistic touch in storytelling while drawing. She uses florescent chalk, music, and sound effects in her presentations. Her grand finale uses colored lights and an ultraviolet black light to create beautiful effects on her artwork, ending the show with a memorable experience. Some lucky person will be privileged to take her finished piece home with them. Families are invited to attend, introducing children to this form of drawing while storytelling. There is no admission fee but donations will be appreciated. Watch for the details of her time and places in the near future. For other information, you can call 419-864-7520.

Courtesy Photo