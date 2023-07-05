After a soggy Sunday with a drizzle of rain off and on, the skies cleared long enough in Mount Gilead for an entertaining fireworks display Sunday evening. Fireworks were set off at the hill above the Morrow County Fairgrounds to give most of the village a view as well as cars who parked in the fairgrounds. Fireworks sponsors and donors include the Village of Mount Gilead, Morrow County Commissioners, Morrow County Hospital, Edward Jones/Andy Bower, Wick Families, Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, Morrow County Sentinel, Mount Gilead Lions Club, Park National Bank, Ohio Means Jobs, Griffith & Brininger Attorneys at Law, Mitch and Timberlee Madeker, Mayor Donna Carver, Brian and Kristi Bulkowski, Penni and Steve Fox, Emily Shaffer, Derek and Darby Allen, Kay and Don Hines, and Tom and Jane Griffith.

Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest