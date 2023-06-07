The Morrow County Farm Bureau will host a drive-it-yourself agricultural tour of Morrow County on Saturday, June 17. The tour begins at 12:30 p.m. at Fisher Ag Service and includes an aerial application service and a reining horse and cutting horse facility.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the general public. Tours and demonstrations will give attendees insight into the local agricultural industry including current crop production practices and horse care and training.

The three tour stops include:

Fisher Ag Service

Owned by Butch Fisher, Fisher Ag Service is a family-operated aerial application service located at 4579 Mt. Gilead-Cardington Road 126 in Cardington. Butch Fisher began flying in 1975 and since then has expanded his business and added a team of experienced pilots. Using air tractors, they spread seeds, fertilizer, fungicides, insecticides, and growth stimulants onto fields in more than 35 counties all across the state.

Scott McFarland Performance Horses

Owned by Scott and Terri McFarland, Scott McFarland Performance Horses is a family-operated horse training facility located at Breez E Noll Farm (Jim and Linda Potts), 4297 County Road 98, in Mt. Gilead. Scott McFarland, a 2008 and 2010 top-10 finalist at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress’ Limited Open Reining, has had a passion for horses ever since his wife, Terri, introduced him to them. He specializes in training reining horses, starting colts, retraining problem horses, giving lessons, and coaching non-pros. Terri McFarland is a teacher with Recovery and Prevention Resources.

JM Cutting Horses LLC

Owned by Jack McDonald, JM Cutting Horses is a diverse cutting horse facility located at 4292 County Road 98 in Mt. Gilead. McDonald has over 20 years of experience in training horses and riders for cutting horse competitions. He trains the horses to read and control cows and the riders to read and work as a team with their horse. McDonald is also a past president of the Ohio Cutting Horse Association board and past state director for the National Cutting Horse Association.

Please meet at Fisher Ag Service at 12:30 p.m. More tour information and a map will be available there.

The event is sponsored by the Morrow County Farm Bureau. For more information, please visit morrow.ofbf.org or follow the Morrow County Farm Bureau’s Facebook page.

Submitted by the Morrow County Farm Bureau.