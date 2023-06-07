Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month McKenna VanDyke is a senior at Pioneer Career Center. She is pictured with her English teacher Charmae Cottom (left) and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Thompson (right). Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest Chamber Student of the Month Lexie Strohl is a junior at Tri-Rivers Career Center. She is pictured with Culinary Arts instructor Lance Stalnaker (left) and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Thompson (right). Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Two students from career centers were recognized at the April 16 Morrow County Chamber of Commerce meeting. Both students received rave reviews from their teachers for their responsibility and motivation to reach their goals.

Lexie Strohl is a junior from the Cardington-Lincoln Local School District, representing Tri-Rivers Career Center. She plans to attend The Ohio State University – Marion after graduation from high school.

She wants to major in business with the goal of owning her own bakery.

McKenna VanDyke is a senior from the Northmor Local School District, representing Pioneer Career Center. She has been active at Northmor playing softball and basketball, and as a member of Lead Team and Youth Safety Council. At Pioneer, she’s been a student ambassador and involved in various community service events.

VanDyke plans to continue her education at Central Ohio EMS Academy. She wants to be an EMT, with an ultimate goal to become a paramedic and work for Life Flight.

The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce honors student accomplishments throughout the year. Chamber monthly “Lunch and Learn” meetings are the third Tuesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.morrowchamber.com.