On May 20, Chester Arbor held a wreath blessing ceremony at the St. John Lutheran Church shelter house. The wreaths honoring all veterans, created by Mary K’s florist, are placed in township cemeteries in Morrow County that do not have ceremonies on Memorial Day. These include Fargo North, Shauck, North Canaan, Chester, Bloomfield, Union, Blooming Grove, Bethel, Alum Creek Friends, Pleasant Grove and Pulaskiville cemeteries. They will remain in place until July 4. The service included the presentation of colors by the Jenkins Vaughn Post of the American Legion; girl scouts leading the Pledge of Allegianc; words of appreciation by Jim Morris, commander of Jenkins Vaughn Post, and Rev. Adam Sornchai; and Devra Phillips playing “Taps” to close the ceremony.

Courtesy | Linda Ruehrmund