Dr. James Bookwalter, DDS, cuts the ribbon as Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members welcome him and his staff. Pictured, left to right, are Mindy Groves, Dr. Allen Stojkovic (retired,) Karrie Prokopchak, Kristin Fink, Dr. Bookwalter, Kelly Hinkle, Neeta Shuff, Kristen Thompson and Essentra Pharmacist Nick Newman. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

MARENGO — Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Thompson, chamber members, and community residents welcomed Dr. James (Jim) Bookwalter, DDS, to Morrow County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 17.

Thompson said Bookwalter has been her dentist at Anthony Dental Care in Sunbury and was delighted to see him open the new office, located at 73 Sportsman Drive, Suite A, in Marengo.

Bookwalter said he was visiting the Cardinal Center trap shooting facility and saw the dental practice was for sale. He has been an associate with Dr. David Anthony in Sunbury for about 10 years. He will continue there a few days a week and be at the new location two days a week before eventually being full-time in Marengo.

Bookwalter provides services in general dentistry and is an independent owner of the practice. His services include restorative dentistry and implants, cosmetic dentistry, and preventive and emergency dentistry.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bookwalter talked about his desire to be a dentist as he watched his father, who is a pediatric dentist in the United States Navy. His family moved with his father as he was stationed on both the East Coast and in Europe. His uncle, Greg Bookwalter, is an orthodontist in Mansfield.

Bookwalter completed his undergraduate degree at Ohio University and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree at The Ohio State University where he graduated magna cum laude. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, and the Columbus Dental Society.

He enjoys outdoor activities with his wife and two children. They have fun skiing, biking, and working on home improvements. Bookwalter likes to do hands-on projects and has also worked as a carpenter.

Bookwalter’s office can be reached by phone at 419-253-3100.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.