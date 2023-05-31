It was happening at Morrow Manor in Chesterville during National Nursing Home Week (May 14-20). Every department was honored for all the hard work and dedication they give to residents daily at the facility. Drawings were held every day for gift bags and lottery tickets, and the residents made cards for the aides and plaques for the office workers. Everyone participated in wheelchair races, and a vote was taken for king and queen. Pictured are Doit Cooper, king, and Jenett Fraley, queen.

Courtesy | Tammy Butterman