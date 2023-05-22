MG boys’ track claims district title Saturday

The Mount Gilead boys’ track team earned a district championship at Granville on Saturday.

Competing in the Division III meet over three days last week, the Indians finished with 101 points to top the field. Second-place Northmor had 60 points.

MG won six events in the process, including three relays. Owen High, Quade Harris, Matthew Bland and Abram Shonk teamed up to win the 400-meter relay in 45.11; while Shonk, Harris and Bland joined forces with Jonathan Miller to win the 800-meter relay in 1:32.39. Also, Aaron Gannon, Owen Hershner, Parker Bartlett and Will Baker won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:11.03.

Individually, High took the high jump with a leap of 6’3”, while Bland won the long jump with an effort of 21’7”. Baker took first in the 1600 in 4:24.4 and also was second in the 3200 in 9:40.79.

Harris advanced in the 200 by placing third in 23.29. Bartlett finished third in the 3200 in 9:44.65 and Gannon finished third in the 800 with a time of 1:59.04. Miller also moved on in the 400, running fourth in 52.71.

Also scoring points were Miller (sixth in the 200), Ceegan Moore (sixth in the 110 hurdles), Bland (seventh in the 400) and Joey Baldwin (seventh in the shot put).

The Northmor boys earned the top two positions in the pole vault. Connor Radojcsics won the event with an effort of 13’, while Cade Miracle took second by clearing 11’10”. Radojcsics also advanced in a pair of relays. He teamed with Cowin Becker, Lucas Weaver and Bo Landin to win the 1600-meter relay in 3:29.86 and also ran with Landin, Ethan Amens and Becker to take second in the 800-meter relay in 1:34.35.

Ryan Lehman, Lucas Weaver, David Blunk and Griffin Healea were fourth in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:20.29. Becker claimed third in the long jump with a top attempt of 20’9”. Also moving on were Landin, who took fourth in the 200 in 23.68, and Weaver, who finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.68.

In the 3200, Blunk finished seventh and Lehman was eighth.

Cardington finished 22nd with six points. Aidan Reitmire nearly advanced to regionals in the 800. He placed fifth in that event. Also, the quartet of Jason Bockbrader, A.J. Brehm, Isaac DelaCruz and Reitmire finished seventh in the 1600-meter relay.

In the Division III girls’ meet, Mount Gilead led the local teams by finishing sixth with 47 points. Mikala Harris won the discus with a top throw of 110’ to lead the team’s performance at districts.

Madilyn Elson advanced to regionals in three events. She took third in the 200 in 27.11, also ran third in the 400 with a time of 1:02.44 and was fourth in the 100 in 13.2.

The team’s 400-meter relay team of Grace Shipman, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte finished fourth in 53.63 to move on, as did the 800-meter relay of Shipman, White, Pohlkotte and Claudia Hernando-Montes. Their time was 1:51.48. Rebeka Clark moved on in the 100 hurdles by finishing fourth in 17.16.

Shipman finished fifth in the pole vault, as did Abby Leonhard in the discus. Pohlkotte took sixth in the high jump, while Kimberly Staley scored points by taking seventh in the 3200.

Northmor placed 12th in the meet with 21 points. Natalie Hunter advanced to the regional meet by winning the pole vault after clearing 9’4”.

Hunter also teamed with Ryann Brinkman, Bre York and Lyla Bishop to take seventh in the 1600-meter relay and claimed eighth place in the 800. Kate Lehman was sixth in the 3200, while Brinkman was seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Cardington had a pair of regional qualifiers, as the Pirates finished 13th with 16 points. Sage Whetnall placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.22 to advance. Also moving on was Loey Hallabrin, who took fourth in the 800 in 2:23.88.

Hallabrin also teamed with Magi Hallabrin, Gracie Meade and Morgan White to run fifth in the 3200-meter relay. Both Hallabrins, as well as Meade and Alexis Crone, placed eighth in the 1600-meter relay.

Division II track and field

A huge performance by Juliette Laracuente-Huebner led the Highland girls’ track and field team to a third-place finish in the Division II district meet hosted by Westerville South.

The Scot senior won three events and placed second in a fourth to tally 38 of her team’s 56 points. She won the long jump with a top effort of 19’2.5”, took the 100 hurdles in 13.89 and also won the 200 with a time of 24.84. She placed second in the high jump after clearing 5’5”.

The Scots also advanced to regionals in three other events. Alexis Eusey placed second in the shot put with a top throw of 35’1”. The quartet of Cemryn Miller, Lauren Garber, Mackenzie Blubaugh and Isabelle Arnett-Tomasek took fourth in the 3200-meter relay in 10:28.66. Garber also was second in the 1600 with a time of 5:36.09.

The boys’ team finished seventh in the meet with 54.5 points.

Kieran Taylor was second in the pole vault, clearing 13’ in the process. Joel Roberts, Hunter Bolton, Zane Sheets and Grath Garee took second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:25.63.

Garee and Bolton teamed with Gavin Hankins and Toby Rogers to finish third in the 1600-meter relay in 3:35.59. Bolton also was third in the 800 with a time of 1:59.91, while Matthew Miller finished third in the 3200 in 10:23. Rogers was fourth in both the 110 hurdles (16.97) and 300 hurdles (43.73), while Roberts cleared 5’10” to place fourth in the high jump.

Gavin DeBord was seventh in the long jump and eighth in the high jump. Hankins placed seventh in the 400, while Manuel Parsley was eighth in the discus.

