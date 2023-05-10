Flying Horse Farms receives award

MOUNT GILEAD — Flying Horse Farms received the Friends of Ohio Barns’ Adaptive Barn Re-Use Award on Saturday, April 29.

This award, given during Friends of Ohio Barn’s annual conference, honors the transformation of a historic barn into a functional, modern space while preserving its unique character and historical significance.

Located at 5260 state Route 95 in Mount Gilead, Flying Horse Farms makes it possible for seriously ill children to heal, grow and thrive.

Friends of Ohio Barns also recognized two other barns within Morrow County: Lanker Farms (Agricultural Use) and Roger & Jan Cox Barn (Stewardship) during the event.