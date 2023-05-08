Tournament draws announced for baseball

Both Highland and Northmor were seeded third when the Central District held its tournament draw for baseball Sunday.

Highland was the third seed in Division II. They will open play on Thursday, May 18, at home against either London or Linden McKinley at 5 p.m.

In Division IV, Northmor will open at home on Monday, May 15, at 5 p.m. They will play Ridgedale.

Both Cardington and Mount Gilead will also open at home in Division III. The Indians will play on Tuesday, May 16, at 5 p.m. against Centerburg. Cardington will host Liberty Union, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.