Highland baseball clinches share of league title

Staff Report

At home against River Valley on Friday, Highland led the entire way in claiming a decisive 11-1 win. With the win, the Scots clinched at least a share of the MOAC title.

Layton Shaffer had a double and single for the Scots, while both Brock and Zach Church tallied a pair of singles. Zach Church also pitched a six-inning complete game for the win. He struck out three and gave up the same number of hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor bounced back on Friday with a 6-0 win over Fremont St. Joseph’s Central Catholic.

The Golden Knights got a three-hitter from Grant Bentley, who struck out nine in the contest. Bentley also had a big day on offense, finishing with a double and two singles. Both Drew Hammond and Cooper Thomas added a pair of singles each.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington split a pair of baseball games over the weekend.

On Friday, they fell by a 7-4 count to visiting Fairfield Christian Academy. Wyatt Wade had a double for the Pirates, while Denton Garrison added a pair of singles. On the mound, Merek McClure suffered the loss. He, Wade and Cadin Dewitt combined to strike out seven, walk four and give up 13 hits.

The team would rebound on Saturday to pick up an 8-0 win at Loudonville. Wyatt Denney cracked a double for Cardington, while both A.J. Hall and McClure had two singles. Hall also was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, striking out three and walking one, while pitching a two-hitter.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged by Galion in baseball on Friday by a 3-2 margin.

The Indians were held to three singles in the contest. Hayden Pangborn suffered the hard-luck loss. He and Gage Baker combined to strike out two, walk two and give up six hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS