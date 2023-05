Staff Report

The Highland softball team took advantage of a seven-run sixth inning to overcome host River Valley in an 8-5 game on Thursday.

Stevie Asher had a home run and single for the Scots, while both Aubree Bellamy and Guinevere Jackson added doubles. Abby Jordan finished with two singles. Asher also earned the win. She struck out six, walked three and scattered five hits.

