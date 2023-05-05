Highland beats River Valley in Thursday baseball

Staff Report

Highland remained perfect in the MOAC and improved to 17-3 overall with a 9-4 win at River Valley on Thursday.

The Scots tallied 12 hits in the win. Layton Shaffer tallied a triple, while Zach Church had two doubles and two singles. Zachary Schmidt contributed four singles. Kort Sears went five innings to pick up the win. He, Jace Brooks and Drew Altizer combined to strike out two, walk four and give up eight hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Visting Crestview tied Northmor in baseball by scoring in the seventh inning and then claimed a 2-1 win over the Golden Knights with an additional score in the eighth on Thursday.

Trevor Brubaker went the distance for Northmor. In eight innings, he only gave up five hits, while striking out 10 and walking one. Due to four team errors, neither of the runs he surrendered were earned. Offensively, Garrett Harvey finished with three singles and Grant Bentley added two.

